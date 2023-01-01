Get a First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Alexis Jones
·2 min read
Bridgerton
Bridgerton

NETFLIX

Bridgerton kicked off the new year on Sunday by whetting fans' whistle(down)s with a new image from its prequel spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

In the photo, Arsema Thomas is adorned in feathers, jewels and luxe fabrics as the young society maven (played in her later years by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh).

According to a press release, the series finds Agatha under the thumb of a much older husband when uses develops a friendship with new-to-the-throne monarch Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to find a way into society. It's a mutually beneficial as Agatha uses her social savvy and hard-won marital expertise to secure her role as a guiding light for the queen.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Spin-Off Series

Embargoed Until Jan 1, 2023 at 12:15 AM -- First Look image from Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte
Embargoed Until Jan 1, 2023 at 12:15 AM -- First Look image from Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte

Nick Wall/Netflix

Netflix and Shondaland announced back in May 2021 that there was a Bridgerton prequel in the works that would focus on a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's character.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement when the series was first announced.

In addition to Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, the new series will tease out the origin story of Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell in Bridgerton), with Rosheuvel, Andoh and Gemmell all reprising their Bridgerton roles.

RELATED: Reign and Shine: Bow Down to the New Leading Lady of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

https://vandam.netflix.com/shares/2515347bf1e4457d85bf8579ef68807f?assets=43769780
https://vandam.netflix.com/shares/2515347bf1e4457d85bf8579ef68807f?assets=43769780

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Last March, Netflix also announced a handful of new cast members, including Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta. The cast also includes Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

RELATED: Queen Charlotte Meets Her Match — in Spicy Bridgerton Prequel Sneak Peek

On Sept. 24, Netflix revealed Charlotte's first interaction with her husband to be via a sneak peek clip that shows the willful future queen unknowingly meeting her George at the very moment she's trying to escape their arranged marriage.

Suffice it to say, Charlotte does eventually marry George and cement her position atop the throne — with the help of Lady Danbury, naturally.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton can be streamed on Netflix ahead of the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story later this year.

Latest Stories

  • The most infamous celebrity scandals of 2022

    From the ‘slap heard around the world’ to multiple cheating scandals, Ellie Muir and Kate Ng take a walk down memory lane

  • Megan Fox Posted That She's ‘Seeking a Girlfriend’ and Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Responded

    "Please submit applications in the DMs.”

  • Serena Williams Shares a Sweet Snap with Her Family on Instagram

    Just in time for the holidays, tennis star Serena Williams gifted her followers with a rare family photo on Instagram. Earlier this month, the Grand Slam champion shared a heartwarming snapshot, where she posed with her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr., and their five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. In the pic, all three of them smile for the camera while sitting in a golf cart. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) If you look very closely, you

  • New Year's Eve Photo of 23-Year-Old Prince Harry in Secret Military Post Resurfaces

    On the last day of 2007, Prince Harry wasn't celebrating New Year's Eve at a wild party or festive royal engagement. Instead, he was serving in a secret location on the front lines in Afghanistan with his fellow British troops. Yep, you read that right. The young royal, who was just 23 years old at the time, served as a forward air controller in the southern province of Helmand, where he guided airstrikes toward suspected Taliban targets. And as it turns out, the Household Cavalry officer had be

  • James Van Der Beek Appreciates 'the Miracle That Is This Very Moment' as His Family Looks Ahead to 2023

    "Looking back on the year," the actor wrote on Instagram, "it's the joy and presence I've found in the midst of everything I'd been rushing towards that warms my heart the most"

  • Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

    "We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina

  • How to Stream CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

    They say they won't be drinking this year...

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 25 points. Portland trailed by 14 in the second quart

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. “Lawson is playing unreal right now," McBain said. "He made a good pass there and I was just g

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice in the second period to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who lost that postseason series in six games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. “I feel like we owed them,” Fleury said. “It doesn’t fix last spring, but it’s still nice to get a win here.” Minnesota has earned at le

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.