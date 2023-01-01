Get a First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Bridgerton

NETFLIX

Bridgerton kicked off the new year on Sunday by whetting fans' whistle(down)s with a new image from its prequel spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

In the photo, Arsema Thomas is adorned in feathers, jewels and luxe fabrics as the young society maven (played in her later years by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh).

According to a press release, the series finds Agatha under the thumb of a much older husband when uses develops a friendship with new-to-the-throne monarch Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to find a way into society. It's a mutually beneficial as Agatha uses her social savvy and hard-won marital expertise to secure her role as a guiding light for the queen.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Spin-Off Series

Embargoed Until Jan 1, 2023 at 12:15 AM -- First Look image from Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte

Nick Wall/Netflix

Netflix and Shondaland announced back in May 2021 that there was a Bridgerton prequel in the works that would focus on a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's character.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement when the series was first announced.

In addition to Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, the new series will tease out the origin story of Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell in Bridgerton), with Rosheuvel, Andoh and Gemmell all reprising their Bridgerton roles.

RELATED: Reign and Shine: Bow Down to the New Leading Lady of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

https://vandam.netflix.com/shares/2515347bf1e4457d85bf8579ef68807f?assets=43769780

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Last March, Netflix also announced a handful of new cast members, including Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta. The cast also includes Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

Story continues

RELATED: Queen Charlotte Meets Her Match — in Spicy Bridgerton Prequel Sneak Peek

On Sept. 24, Netflix revealed Charlotte's first interaction with her husband to be via a sneak peek clip that shows the willful future queen unknowingly meeting her George at the very moment she's trying to escape their arranged marriage.

Suffice it to say, Charlotte does eventually marry George and cement her position atop the throne — with the help of Lady Danbury, naturally.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton can be streamed on Netflix ahead of the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story later this year.