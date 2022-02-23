Your First Look at YEEZY Gap's"Engineered by Balenciaga" Collection

Following the initial announcement earlier this year, Kanye West is set to drop his first-ever YEEZY Gap "Engineered by Balenciaga" collaboration.

The anticipated release comes after Ye and Demna's partnership for the rapper's DONDA merch. While nothing has been officially confirmed so far, early images reveal that the three-way collab will feature Ye's signature oversized styles, including T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants. The front of the garments is branded with Gap's logo, while a flying dove is printed on the back. The range boasts a washed-out color palette of charcoal gray, khaki green, gray, red and more.

Take a peep above and stay tuned for more details on the YEEZY Gap "Engineered by Balenciaga" release.