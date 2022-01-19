Take a First Look at the Women's Air Jordan 1 "Varsity Red"

Jordan Brand continues to add to its women's release calendar with a new Air Jordan 1 High. The drop follows an "Arctic Pink" AJ5, "Mint Foam" Air Jordan 7 and a minimal "Stage Haze" AJ1, all set to release in women's sizing.

Revealed via Instagram user @pvasneakers, the women's "Varsity Red" Jordan 1 sees a traditional color-blocked upper with a white base contrasted by its titular shade. The collegiate theme continues onto the chenille Swoosh and ribbed tongue, both presumably inspired by varsity jackets. A light gray hue lands on the shoe's collar and Wings logo, adding a vintage touch to the design.

Stay tuned for official release dates and pricing.

In other footwear news, take a look the platform Air Jordan 1.