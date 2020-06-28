First look at Wayfair's affordable new homewear brand

Photo credit: Wayfair

From House Beautiful

Wayfair has launched an affordable new flagship brand, Hashtag Home, for style-savvy decor lovers and young homeowners.

The first collection spans more than 1,000 products for the living room, dining room, bedroom, garden and office, as well as a range of textiles and lighting.



As Wayfair's third flagship brand, Hashtag Home marries both contemporary and classic silhouettes, unified by a bold use of colour.

What can you expect? Mix-and-match patterns, modern sofas and chairs, contemporary dining sets, outdoor furniture, simple home office finds, striking wall art, home decor and much more.

'At Wayfair we’re continuously striving to offer our customers unique homeware that lets their personalities shine through,' says Martin Reiter, Head of Europe at Wayfair. 'In Hashtag Home, we’ve created a bold, modern and affordable range that will help keep our customers' homes updated and on trend, regardless of size and budget.'

Hashtag Home is now available at Wayfair in the United Kingdom and Germany. Get a first-look below and shop the full Hashtag Home collection at wayfair.co.uk/hashtaghome.

