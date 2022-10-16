First look: Top storylines, betting odds for South Carolina vs. Texas A&M game

South Carolina hopes to continue its hot streak after a week off from action.

The Gamecocks play Texas A&M under the lights on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. This will be the fourth night game the team plays at home and fifth overall.

South Carolina has yet to beat the Aggies since the teams started facing each other on an annual basis.

Both teams will be coming off bye weeks.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M game info

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN App

USC VS TEXAS A&M BETTING LINE

Texas A&M is a 4-point favorite in Saturday’s game, according to the opening line released Sunday by Circa Sports. The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s first lines.

CAN USC GET OVER THE HUMP?

South Carolina has not defeated Texas A&M in the series’ eight meetings.

The Aggies have been struggling in 2022, however, with three losses at the halfway point of the season.

USC turned a corner in the Shane Beamer era against Kentucky, with its first SEC road win and first victory against a ranked team since Beamer took over before last year. The team continues to get votes for The Associated Press Top 25, where it has not been ranked since 2018.

South Carolina returns from the bye week on a three-game winning streak, so the momentum could give it the chance to finally defeat Texas A&M.

STRIDES ON DEFENSE

South Carolina gave up just 14 points to Kentucky. Though the Wildcats were without their starting quarterback, Will Levis, the Gamecocks defense held up well against the UK offense as a whole.

Tailback Chris Rodriguez finished with more than 100 yards rushing, but that didn’t result in many scoring drives for Kentucky. Even with mistakes USC’s offense made in the first half, the defense helped keep the game tied by halftime.

South Carolina allowed more than 40 points in its first two SEC games and didn’t force a turnover. The team did the opposite against Kentucky — limiting the Wildcats and sealing the win with an interception.

TUMULTUOUS SEASON FOR THE AGGIES

Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State in the second game of its season shocked the college football world at the time.

Jimbo Fisher’s team went from being ranked No. 6 to No. 24. The Aggies are currently outside of the Top 25 after back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Alabama.

While bowl eligibility is still possible, Texas A&M’s combination of injuries and tough losses have put the team in a difficult position.

GAMECOCKS AND AGGIES PLAYERS TO WATCH

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina: Rattler’s accuracy has picked up in the last three games. He completed more than 70% of his passes in that span. He hasn’t thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game, but he’s led many scoring drives that have resulted in touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, South Carolina: Lloyd is up to nine offensive touchdowns this season. He has two 100-yard rushing games as well. Texas A&M’s rushing defense among is the worst in the SEC, so look for Lloyd to more opportunities Saturday.

Jardin Gilbert, DB, Texas A&M: Gilbert has two interceptions for the Aggies this year, including one in their last game against Alabama. He made the Pro Football Focus defensive team of the week for his efforts. He’ll likely be matched up on either Antwane Wells or Jalen Brooks, the Gamecocks’ best pass-catchers.

Evan Stewart, WR, Texas A&M: Stewart has been a reliable option for Texas A&M’s offense. He leads the team in yards and catches, with eight receptions and 106 yards against the Crimson Tide. The Gamecocks secondary will need to account for him and limit his opportunities through the air.