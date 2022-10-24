First look: Top storylines, betting odds for South Carolina vs Missouri football game

Homecoming week is here for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks will take on Missouri this Saturday, entering the game with a four-game winning streak. USC has not beaten Missouri since 2018.

South Carolina won its last game against Texas A&M, while Missouri defeated Vanderbilt at home.

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. MISSOURI GAME INFO

Who: Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

USC VS MIZZOU BETTING LINE

South Carolina opened as a six-point favorite against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com, with the line shifting to USC by 4.5 by Sunday night.

SOUTH CAROLINA JOINS TOP 25

The Gamecocks are in The Associated Press Top 25 after its fourth consecutive win, coming in at No. 25. USC hadn’t been ranked in the AP poll since 2018.

South Carolina also made the USA Today Coaches’ Poll in the No. 25 spot.

Shane Beamer’s team two weeks ago beat a then-No. 13 Kentucky team on the road to grab the attention of voters, and punctuated that momentum Saturday by defeating Texas A&M for the first time ever.

South Carolina is averaging 40 points per game in the four-game winning streak, and allowing just 17 per outing. The team started the season 1-2 but has hit a stride.

BIG PLAYS EARLY

South Carolina has gotten off to fast starts in its last two games due to explosive plays on defense and special teams.

USC recovered a fumble on the first play of the Kentucky game, which set up a touchdown. The team also blocked a punt in the first quarter.

Against Texas A&M, Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown. USC also got a 59-yard interception return from Darius Rush to set up a field goal, then a fumble recovery from Tonka Hemingway to set up another touchdown.

The Gamecocks never trailed in either game, though it did take a while for the offense to pick up steam in both instances.

The second-half offense of South Carolina has helped it put games away, but the opening minutes have positioned it well.

TIGERS SUCCESS AGAINST THE GAMECOCKS

Missouri has defeated South Carolina in each of the last three meetings.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 7-5. The teams have played each other every year since 2012.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is 14-16 overall in his third season with the program.

The Missouri-USC game is known as the Mayor’s Cup. The game’s trophy is awarded by the mayor of the winning team — from Columbia, South Carolina or Columbia, Missouri.

GAMECOCKS AND TIGERS PLAYERS TO WATCH

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, South Carolina: Lloyd has continued his hot streak for the Gamecocks. He picked up 92 yards and two touchdowns as a ball carrier against the Aggies. He leads the team in offensive touchdowns and has been the team’s most valuable weapon through seven games.

Darius Rush, DB, South Carolina: Rush picked up a 59-yard interception return in the first quarter against Texas A&M. He added eight tackles and one pass defense to his statline as well. Rush has missed time for USC this year due to injuries, but he adds to the strength of the secondary when he’s in the lineup.

Jaylon Carlies, DB, Missouri: Carlies leads the Tigers with two interceptions this year, and is second on the team with 40 tackles. South Carolina has capable playmakers in the passing game, so it should keep an eye on Carlies when looking to go through the air.

Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri: Hopper leads Missouri in tackles with 45, with nine tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble this season. His productivity on defense could disrupt a surging USC team.