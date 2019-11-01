First Look: Suplest Edge+ road shoes

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

Suplest might be a relatively new brand but the Swiss-based firm has made significant strides as a performance cycling shoemaker over the past decade. The company has a presence at both ends of the cycling spectrum, with a shoe portfolio brimming with options for road cyclists and mountain bikers.

Suplest prides itself on delivering a very precise and scientific approach to design and detail and its latest range, the Edge+ collection, epitomises this ethos to great effect. Available in three distinct variants – Pro, Performance and Sport – the Edge+ road shoe collection aims to offer a premium yet affordable solution to all cyclists regardless of ability.

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

With so many established shoe manufacturers out there, it's become a pretty difficult task for brands to stand out and differentiate themselves from the masses. But it's here, in the design department, where Suplest has nailed the brief, delivering a distinctive aesthetic that not only stays true to the company's tenets but also challenges the current rhetoric.

Of the three variations, it's the Pro Series model that got our attention. Available in a slew of classic hues – anthracite-radiant red, black-silver or white-black – Suplest has also introduced a dot-matrix pattern to add a layer of sophistication to the package. The precisely placed dot design is not merely a design cue, it doubles up as a seamless integration of form and functionality – in this case, micro-ventilation ports that run along the front and inside contour of each shoe. It looks exquisite, especially when tricked out in the white-black colourway option.

Further enhancing the visuals are a brace of contrasting black Boa IP1 dials, a matte-black inside heel panel (a clever touch to prevent crank scuffs) and a carbon-fibre-look tongue, featuring 'Anatomic Wrap' construction which helps mould the shoe to a variety of foot shapes.

For those who want something a little more exclusive, a Fabian Cancellara edition based on the Pro Series model is also available.

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Build and specification

In terms of build quality, the Suplest Pro Series shoe is up there with the very best in the game. The uppers are constructed from a flexible microfibre material, which utilises a thin layer of carbon fibre for added protection and even tension distribution. Suplest calls this layer 'Carbonshield'.

At the heart of this model lies a newly developed Ergo 360° carbon outsole that is claimed to be lighter than its forebear thanks to foam-based core technology. The sole is protected by two rubberised traction pads located at the toe and heel area that double up for grip when dismounting. These pads, however, are non-replaceable but are hard-wearing nonetheless and should go the distance. The stiffness index of the sole is unavailable but Suplest ensures us they are pretty solid items. We'll be testing a pair over the coming months and will report back on attributes sich as power transfer, flexibility and comfort.

Other technical highlights include a Solestar insole for extra arch support and in-shoe comfort, mesh-covered sole vents and a cat-tongue fabric-lined heel cup. As the range-topping model in the Suplest Edge+ collection, the Pro Series shoes utilise a pair of Boa IP1 dials. While this retention system works a treat – particularly for on-the-fly incremental adjustment – it's important to ensure you pick the correct size shoe.

Suplest's Marketing Manager, Matthias Peter, told us that riders often tend to overtighten the dials – the result of which is a dead giveaway that the shoes are too big. This overtightening not only damages the IP1 mechanism but also disturbs the balance between volume and fit, ultimately ruining comfort.

In terms of weight the Suplest Edge+ Pro isn't the lightest model around, weighing in at 290g per shoe, size 42. Much of the weight stems from the 60g Solestar insole, which is listed as a key feature, but it is removable and can be retrofitted with aftermarket orthotics or slightly lighter alternatives.

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Can it challenge the best?

Of course – Suplest has a proven pedigree, having jousted in the top echelons of the sport for 12 years now. What Suplest has done with the Edge+ collection is applied all the learnings from its previous projects and packaged them into a more refined and visually rousing shoe.

While the Pro Series model is the raciest option in the Edge+ shoe collection, the Performance and Sport shoes are equally as adept and as impressively specced. Boa dials are standard fare throughout the range and there's a comprehensive choice of colours and size options to sate the needs of any cyclist, too.

So where does this leave Suplest's all-new road shoe contender? Well, based on looks alone, it's going to take a lot to beat. I particularly like the layered visuals, not to mention the clever use of shape, texture and colour. Priced at £309/€359 (Pro Series), £214/€249 (Performance Series) and £145/€169 (Sport Series) the Edge+ collection is competitively priced and will find favour with those who prefer style over status.

We're looking forward to putting the new Edge+ Pro Series' impressive list of credentials to the test over the coming weeks and months. Having previously tested the model it replaces, I'm pretty confident Suplest has a genuine contender here to challenge if not usurp some of the more established brands such as Giro, Specialized and Fizik. Be sure to check back soon for the full review.

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Suplest Edge+ Road Shoe Collection

(Image credit: Suplest)

Tech spec: Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Series Shoe

Weight: 290g (actual, size 42 without cleats)

Outsole: Ergo 360° carbon

Retention: Twin Boa IP1

Colours: 3

Range and pricing