First look at Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard in new Jesse Eisenberg movie

Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Finn Wolfhard and The Hunger Games' Julianne Moore have united in this first look from Justice League star Jesse Eisenberg.

When You Finish Saving the World is a big-screen adaptation directed by Eisenberg, based on his audio drama from last year. It focuses on a mother, Evelyn, who runs a domestic abuse survivor's shelter, and her teenage son, Ziggy, who cultivates an online fan base performing original music.

The pair didn't really get along due to their inability to understand each other, but the arrival of another mother and son duo at the shelter leads Evelyn to try and form a bond between them.

The film will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival in early 2022 (you can book tickets for that here), with the official synopsis stating it's "aesthetically pleasing" with "gentle humour". The kind of film a teenage boy could take his mum to see, essentially.

The film serves as Eisenberg's directorial debut and maintains most of the plot details and story beats as the audio drama, which he both wrote and starred in as Ziggy's father.

Speaking previously about the audio version of When You Finish Saving the World, Eisenberg admitted to Variety that he'd always yearned to write a story about a dad who was indifferent to his child and the final project happened following a meeting he had with Audible.

"I was able to have this very freeing experience of writing everything I wanted to write, knowing that people will take it in in the way that they’re going to," Eisenberg said.

The Sundance Film Festival takes place in January 2022.

