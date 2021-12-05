Take a First Look at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'

The first look trailer for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has finally arrived. The upcoming movie is titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), revealing that Miles Morales will be appearing in not one but two new Spider-Verse films in the near future.

In an EW Twitter Q&A over the weekend, the writer/producers for the show Phil Lord and Chris Miller shared that they had too many ideas to fit into just a single film. "Miles' story is an epic," they said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise, we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."

In the debut trailer, we see Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) relaxing to the original Sunflower soundtrack before Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) pops out from a portal inviting him on an adventure. Miles is then seen zooming through the Multiverse at supersonic speeds as he's thrust into battle with Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099), who first appeared in the ending credits of the first film.

The official description promises, "an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered." Expect Miles to travel through different animated universes animated in a variety of distinct art styles.

Watch the first look trailer above, and look for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) to arrive in theaters on October 7, 2022.

In other entertainment news, Spider-Man: No Way Home drops new IMAX trailer.