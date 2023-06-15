First look at Sir Lenny Henry’s post-Windrush drama Three Little Birds

ITV

Three Little Birds, the post-Windrush drama written by Sir Lenny Henry, has released its first look.

The six-part series, which will air on ITVX in the autumn, follows a group of families who settle in the UK in 1957, with the narrative being inspired by the life of Henry’s mother as he grew up in Dudley.

ITV

“Three Little Birds will introduce Dudley and the rest of the world to gregarious sisters Leah (Rochelle Neil) and Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna (Yazmin Belo), as they board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for a new life in Blighty,” reads the logline.

“[Possessing] different reasons for leaving their family and friends behind in Jamaica, they soon discover it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. [Harbouring] shocking truths about the lives they left behind, the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing, but they are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain,” it concludes.

Also starring in the series alongside the “effervescent” trio are Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill and Beth Hayes, with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies joining Henry as an executive producer. Directing duties will be handled by Charles McDougall, Yero Timi Biu and Darcia Martin, who all direct two episodes each.

ITV

Upon the project’s announcement in November last year, Henry, who starred in The Rings of Power and The Witcher: Blood Origin last year, said: “It’s inspired by my mother’s numerous stories about travelling to Britain by boat in the mid-'50s.

“I am so proud to be associated with these tales of cold streets, uniting in the face of the traditional obstacles: racism, misogyny, poverty and stolen moments of love, affection and sisterhood. Big respect to everyone involved,” he added.

Three Little Birds will air on ITVX later this year.

