First look at Sherlock and Doctor Who stars' new movie

Artemisia Films

A first look has been released for Sherlock star Louise Brealey and Doctor Who actor Annabel Scholey's new movie musical, Chuck Chuck Baby.

Based in a chicken factory, this comedy-drama follows Brealey's character Helen as she reconnects with her former flame Joanne (Scholey) during a defining moment in her adult life.

Set in present-day North Wales, Helen spends her nights packing chickens and her days caring for Gwen. A mother figure to Helen, Gwen is terminally ill.



Artemisia Films

Related: Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney promises scary scenes to give viewers "shivers"

In the bleak circumstances, Helen finds a new lease of life through the unexpected arrival of her teenage crush Joanne.

As seen above, the duo share a happy embrace in the middle of a bustling chicken factory, where the workers are rejoicing.

One night during a playful game, the women's youthful passion re-awakens, but this time their love is challenged by the strains and responsibilities of adult life.

Artemisia Films

Helen is left devastated when Gwen passes away. This prompts Joanne to confront her own trauma, which she can't handle, and in another blow for Helen, she leaves.

In pain and alone, the women have time to reflect on their lives, what could have been, and what could happen next if they let go of the past…

Chuck Chuck Baby also stars Sorcha Cusack (Coronation Street), Celyn Jones (Six Minutes to Midnight) and Emily Fairn (The Responder).

Artemisia Films

Related: Doctor Who confirms filming has wrapped on Ncuti Gatwa's first series

Written and directed by Janis Pugh, Chuck Chuck Baby is set to have its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on August 20. Details of a wider release are yet to be confirmed.

Ahead of the movie's debut, Pugh revealed: "It was very important for me to write a film about two women who had suffered physical and emotional brutality in their past who come together to overcome that to find beauty in their present lives.

Story continues

Artemisia Films

"The use of music in the film is a significant part of my work, it is used to convey the wants and desires of characters. It's much more than mood and atmosphere, it is very much part of their emotional journey."

Pugh continued: "I think from the moment I started writing this film, I really wanted the audience to cry, laugh, sing, cry a little bit more and then go home with the film in their hearts and pull down their own fences."

Chuck Chuck Baby will debut at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on August 20.

You Might Also Like