First look at Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch's new horror movie The Strangers

A first look at Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch in new horror movie The Strangers: Chapter 1 has been unveiled.

The film, due out next year, is a remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, with the reboot forming the first part of a trilogy.

Co-starring Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez, the movie follows a couple who drive cross-country to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest. However, when their vehicle breaks down they have to spend a night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are targeted by a gang of masked strangers.

In the first images, we see Petsch and Gutierrez in character in the isolated location, as well as a look at the terrifying masked people.

Speaking about casting the two stars, director Renny Harlin told Entertainment Weekly: "Obviously Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman did a fantastic job in the original film and those were some big shoes to fill.

"We looked long and hard for our scream queen. When I spoke with Madelaine I just knew that she was an exceptional person, exceptional actor, and that's what it took to play this part. In the same way, after looking long and hard, we found Froy Gutierrez, who is another wonderful young actor.

"We wanted a couple who feel natural and relaxed together," he added. "Their relationship, maybe it's not identical to the relationship in the original film, but it's something that feels very natural and very real, and that to me was the key to this movie and this trilogy. It's the realism."

As well as Petsch and Gutierrez, The Strangers: Chapter 1 will also star Hollyoaks' Rachel Shenton, Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is due for release in 2024.

