First Look at Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story'

Roku has shared a first look at Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story where she will be starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character.

The still shows the Abbott Elementary star and character sporting a brown dress and waist belt with her hair styled similarly to Winfrey's, while Radcliffe wears an unbuttoned Hawaiian with a necklace made of what seems to be small versions of certifications of his records. Brunson is the latest actress to be announced as a cast member, joining Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life," Radcliffe said in a previous statement. Yankovic also added, “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Stay tuned for an official release date.

In related news, Brunson and ABC were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over Abbott Elementary just shortly after the show was nominated for seven Emmys.