Take a First Look at the Pharrell x adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac"

Pharrell Williams continues his longstanding collaboration with adidas as he expands his footwear lineup with a new colorway of the Humanrace Samba, which originally made its debut in black and white back in November 2022.

The musician and Louis Vuitton creative director teased the co-designed silhouette at his Mighty Dream Forum event last year, showcasing a Samba sneaker highlighted with elongated tongues. A few months after the launch, Williams made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing a neon green version of the shoe.

This time around, the sneakers spotted by @arab_lincoln come in a "Lilac" makeup. As seen in early photos, the kicks don a spring-ready tonal look, with a light purple hue covering the entire silhouette. Like its predecessors, the design is equipped with an elongated tongue branded with adidas' recognizable Trefoil logo. Humanrace branding is stamped onto the sides while the shoes arrive with two sets of laces.

Take a closer look via the gallery above. The Pharrell x adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac" is expected to land in the near future at adidas and Humanrace's stores for $200 USD a pair.