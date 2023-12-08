First look at Pedro Pascal in new movie Freaky Tales from Captain Marvel duo

A first look at Pedro Pascal's new movie Freaky Tales has been released.

The new project from Captain Marvel's Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden follows four interconnected tales in 1987 Oakland.

Ahead of its premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival, a first still of Pascal in character has dropped, showing the star holding a burning piece of paper.

According to the synopsis, the four tales will include "teen punks defend[ing] their turf against Nazi skinheads", a rap duo battling "for hip-hop immortality", a weary henchman getting "a shot at redemption", as well as an NBA All-Star settling a score.

"A mind-blowing mixtape and joyful ode to the ’80s, Freaky Tales imaginatively fuses styles and cinematic influences with giddy abandon, yielding a pastiche of pulp, pop, comic books, anthology horror, Old Testament wrath, and kung fu by way of a bloody crescendo that leaves no appendage unsevered," Sundance adds.

The movie is further described as "a stirring anthem to solidarity and Oakland’s egalitarian, countercultural, and multicultural spirit".

As well as The Mandalorian's Pascal, Freaky Tales also stars the late Angus Cloud, Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn, Avatar: The Way of Water's Jack Champion and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne.

Pascal has a busy slate coming up, including the sequel to Gladiator as well as a second season of The Last of Us.

The actor is also reportedly being eyed for the role of Mr Fantastic/Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Fantastic Four.

Freaky Tales is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, with a general release date yet to be announced.

