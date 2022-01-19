Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Fruit Pack

A blueberry-hued Nike SB Dunk Low was revealed in early December, and now it seems that the model is part of a larger rollout featuring three additional fruit-themed Dunks.

The "Blueberry" colorway sees a blend of sky and royal blue hues covering the upper, slightly contrasted by a teal Swoosh. For "Green Apple," a sage base serves as a backdrop for lime overlays and laces, while a striking Kelly green Swoosh completes the look. Bright red and scarlet shades cover the "Cherry" iteration, and the "Pineapple" Nike SB Dunk High comes drenched in buttercream and golden yellow.

The pack has an unconfirmed release date of April 20. Stay tuned for official details.

