Take a First Look at the Nike Air Force 1 "Anniversary Edition"

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1. Since its debut, the Bruce Kilgore-designed basketball sneaker has seen thousands of iterations, from high profile collaborations to the head-turning designs that dominated the early aughts.

Nike plans to celebrate the anniversary of the legendary model with a white and brown colorway complete with a toothbrush for cleaning and a throwback hang tag.

Take a look at early images courtesy of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Anniversary Edition" via Instagram user @Chickenwop_ in the gallery above. Stay tuned for official release info and pricing.

