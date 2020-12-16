First Look At Niamh Algar In Sundance Midnight Selection ‘Censor’
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Censor, Prano Bailey-Bond’s UK indie horror that was confirmed in the Sundance Midnight line-up yesterday.
Niamh Algar stars in the movie as a film censor who, after viewing a video nasty, sets out to solve the past mystery of her sister’s disappearance, a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality. Michael Smiley, Vincent Franklin, Nicholas Burns, Adrian Schiller and Sophia La Porta are also in the cast.
Bailey-Bond co-wrote the script with Anthony Fletcher. Helen Jones produces for Silver Salt Films, with horror critic Kim Newman serving as an executive producer alongside Ant Timpson and Andy Starke. Backing came from the BFI, Film4, Creative England and Ffilm Cymru Wales, with support from Kodak Motion Picture and Cinelab London.
Protagonist Pictures is handling world sales on the movie.
