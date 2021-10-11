The Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar is on sale now – and it's the biggest one yet

Photo credit: Harper's Bazaar

When it comes to luxury beauty advent calendars, we really are spoilt for choice this year. From Liberty’s mantlepiece-worthy creation to Cult Beauty’s seriously well-stuffed offering, there are plenty of brilliant collections to fight over in the virtual shopping queues. (We're not exaggerating: some of last year’s most-popular calendars sold out in mere hours last year).

But if you're looking for a calendar that'll keep you well-stocked in science-led skincare, Net-a-Porter should be your first stop. Today, the brand has released the weightiest offering of the year, with the contents collectively worth over £1300. Impressively, 17 of the 24 products are full size, meaning you'll be indulging long into the new year.

Of course, cult complexion enhancers and doctor-backed brands steal the spotlight here. You can expect some familiar (and firmly luxe) labels – think Augustinus Bader and 111Skin – alongside some of the niche names currently being championed on the site. Dr. Barbara Sturm's Lifting Serum, which is adored by the A-list, is alone worth almost the calendar's cost, while Decree's brand-new eye masks are a true hero for both pre and post party.

There's a select few hair, body and make-up treats to discover, too. Keep an eye out for Victoria Beckham Beauty's Posh Lipstick, which you'll wear far beyond the festive period, and Susanne Kaufmann's heavenly Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath – a Bazaar beauty team favourite.

