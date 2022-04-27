First look: Margot Robbie's 'Barbie,' Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' reimagine classic characters

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS – She's a Barbie girl in Greta Gerwig's world.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released a candy-colored first look at Margot Robbie as "Barbie" (in theaters July 21, 2023), in a live-action comedy based on Mattel's iconic fashion doll.

In the image, which debuted during the studio's CinemaCon presentation for movie theater owners, Robbie sits behind the wheel of a pink Corvette, smiling as she sports a polka-dotted headband and blue-and-white halter top.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird," "Little Women"), who co-wrote the script with her partner and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach ("Frances Ha").

Margot Robbie in a first look at the upcoming "Barbie" movie.

Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken. The Oscar-nominated actors lead a top-shelf cast that includes Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and Will Ferrell, among many others.

Details are scant on the movie's premise and supporting characters, although Robbie hinted at a more subversive take on the popular toy in a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "Whatever you're thinking, it's not that."

Robbie will next be seen this Christmas in 1920s Hollywood drama "Babylon" with Brad Pitt, from "La La Land" writer/director Damien Chazelle.

Timothée Chalamet sings, tap dances in first 'Wonka' trailer

"Barbie" wasn't the only delectable offering from the Warner Bros. panel.

CinemaCon attendees were also treated to an early trailer of "Wonka" (in theaters Dec. 15, 2023), starring Timothée Chalamet as a younger version of the eccentric candy mogul.

Timothée Chalamet as "Wonka," who's previously been portrayed on screen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

In the charming footage, the "Call Me By Your Name" breakout wears Willy Wonka's signature top hat and purple velvet coat as he jumps out of a bale of hay and hitches a ride on top of a truck. "You've never had chocolate like this," Chalamet sings, leading an ensemble tap-dancing number with spinning umbrellas as well as a kick line.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Chalamet's Wonka mischevously runs from policemen after peddling candy on the street, and reads a sweet message on what appears to be a golden ticket.

Olivia Colman, Keegan Michael-Key and Sally Hawkins also popped up in scenes from "Wonka," which is written and directed by Paul King, the filmmaker behind the similarly genial "Paddington" movies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Margot Robbie's 'Barbie,' Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' charm CinemaCon

