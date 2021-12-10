Get a First Look at the Live-Action Paramount+ Series Halo in New Trailer

The trailer for Paramount+'s Halo has arrived!

The streaming service debuted the teaser for the original series during the 8th Annual Game Awards livestream on Thursday.

The minute-long trailer signifies "a new beginning" and features striking visuals of an intense battle against an alien foe.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," a press release for the show states.

Based on the Xbox franchise, Halo is a live-action series that takes place in 2001, when the first-ever Halo game was released.

Pablo Schreiber is set to star in the series as the Master Chief alongside Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana.

The cast will also include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O'Shaughnessy.

Xbox has sold more than 82 million Halo game copies worldwide, grossing over $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.

Produced by Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Entertainment, Halo will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets in 2022.