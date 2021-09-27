First look at Line of Duty and Succession stars in new movie

Photo credit: Giles Keyte - Warner Bros.

First-look photos have been revealed of Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald in upcoming film Operation Mincemeat.

Firth and Succession star Macfadyen play two intelligence officers trying to hide the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943.

The pair star alongside Line of Duty's Macdonald, Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who) and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, The OA).

The Warner Bros. film will be released in UK cinemas in January 2022, followed by a release on Netflix in the US.

The official synopsis explains: "The Allies are determined to break Hitler's grip on occupied Europe, and plan an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge – how to protect a massive invasion force from potential massacre.

"It falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen), to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war – centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

"Operation Mincemeat is the extraordinary and true story of an idea that hoped to alter the course of the war – defying logic, risking countless thousands of lives, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point."



Johnny Flynn (Lovesick, Stardust) stars as naval intelligence officer and writer of the James Bond novels, Ian Fleming. Laurence Olivier Award winner Simon Russell Beale plays former prime minister Winston Churchill.

Friday Night Dinner and Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter, who died in April from a brain tumour, also stars.

Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock), Tom Wilkinson (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rush Hour) and Hattie Morahan (Beauty and the Beast, The Bank Job) round out the cast.

The war film is being directed by John Madden, who has previously directed Academy Award winner Shakespeare in Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Operation Mincemeat is set for release in UK cinemas in January 2022.

