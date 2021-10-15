Liberty has released its 2021 beauty advent calendar – take a peek now

Photo credit: Liberty

Of all the beauty advent calendars available each year, Liberty’s offering is quite possibly the most coveted of them all. Since this long-loved department store released its first calendar back in 2014, shoppers have queued the length of Carnaby Street on launch day, hoping to score one before the shelves were swiftly stripped clean.

This year, things are likely to be no different. Liberty has released its beauty calendar for 2021, and it's arguably the most impressive collection to-date.

Worth over £840 (and costing just £225), this year’s calendar certainly raises the bar when it comes to contents. You can expect inclusions from some of the industry’s best niche, natural and eco-conscious brands, from Susanne Kaufmann and Votary to Surratt and Decree, as well as some stellar fragrance inclusions from Le Labo and Vilhelm Parfumerie. Of the 25 drawers, 19 contain full-size products, making this one of the weightiest calendars of the year.



Even better, this year’s calendar has been crafted with sustainability in mind. The box and all its packaging is fully recyclable. Although, with its illustrated cover and Liberty-print interior, we think you’ll be hard-pressed to ever throw yours away.

If that isn't enough to have you setting a calendar alert, there's more. Inside one lucky calendar is a 'Golden Ticket', bestowing its owner with a remarkable £5000 to spend at the iconic department store.

Predicting yet another sell-out, Liberty has increased quantities of its calendar by 38 per cent this year, but we still think you'll have to move fast to get yours. The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is available both online and in-store now.

If you can't wait to see what's inside, see the full list of contents below...

Uoma Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara

Le Labo Another 13 Eau De Parfum

Olaplex No 3

Votary Brightening Hyaluronic Serum

Davines Momo Conditioner

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

QMS Medicosmetics Intensive Eye Cream

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair

Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Roller Ball

MALIN+GOETZ Lip Moisturiser

Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm

Surratt Expressioniste Brow Pomade

Lixirskin Universal Emulsion

Liberty £15 Gift Voucher

Omorovicza Perfecting Lip Balm

Suzanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bath

Hair By Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm

Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Moisture Stick

Frank Body Charcoal Face Cleanser

Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly, Morning Chess + Mango Skin Eau De Parfum

Oliverum Bath Oil

111Skin Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Booster

Decree SOS Revitalising Eye Mask

Liberty Starburst Print Small Wash Bag

