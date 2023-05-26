First look at latest towers coming to South End, planned for near Common Market

South End is blooming. In towers that is.

Cousins Properties is working through design plans for two towers for a 2.4-acre site along West Tremont Avenue, John McColl, executive vice president of development, told The Charlotte Observer. Each tower will be about 19 stories tall.

The Atlanta real estate firm does not yet have a timeline on construction nor an exact cost. The firm is still working on receiving development and other necessary permits.

Coined Tremont Alley, the project is set for an office building with up to 350,000 square feet of space, McColl said. And the apartment building is planned for 305 units.

There will be up to 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail across both buildings.

Cousins purchased the property two years ago for $18.7 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The property is vacant. It was home to industrial buildings, but those have since been demolished, McColl said.

Lots of nearby nightlife, apartments in South End

Cousins was attracted to the site because of the nearby activity, McColl said.

It’s across the street from Common Market’s South End location. There’s a cluster of other bars and restaurants, like the popular game bar Pins Mechanical. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Charlotte location is also just down the road along with other apartment buildings. And don’t forget about the nearby Krispy Kreme shop.

The property also is a short walk to Camden Road and a Lynx Blue Line station.

More South End development

South End is increasingly becoming home to the new and the shiny.

Construction is well underway on the 23-story 110 East tower just off the East/West Lynx Blue Link station. It will include office, retail and restaurant space.

Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development broke ground on a $700 million project this week. It will include a 42-story apartment tower and a 35-story office tower.

One other prominent project hasn’t broken ground yet.

Catalyst Capital Partners and real estate development firm Stiles are partnering on a 30-story luxury apartment tower on the site of the former iconic walk-up fried chicken joint Price’s Chicken Coop.

