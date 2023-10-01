First look at Kristen Stewart's ghost-hunting show

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

The first look and premiere date of Kristen Stewart's queer ghost-hunting show, Living for the Dead, has been released.

Stewart serves as the producer and narrator to the unscripted series from the creators of Queer Eye which, per IMDb, will follow "five amazing, queer ghost hunters" as they "travel the nation to save the living by mending the dead."

Starring Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor and Roz Hernandez, Living for the Dead's first trailer has teased the five queer paranormal investigators in a whole host of spooky situations.

The official synopsis of the show, which will drop all episodes on Hulu on October 18, reads: "They will reveal the unseen and reveal untold tales as they investigate some of the most notorious haunted places in the globe.

"Together, they will overcome barriers to bring acceptance to both the living and the deceased who are misunderstood."



The quintet are seen outside (and inside) a 'Clown Motel' in Nevada, an abandoned hotel in Arizona, a sanatorium and a theatre in Kentucky, and even a strip club named The Palomino in Las Vegas

Each member of the team brings a speciality to the paranormal proceedings; as Ken the tarot card reader says, "You've got Miss Alex, the tech guru, Logan's one of the best mediums I've ever seen, Roz is our researcher and Juju is our resident witch."

Séances – aptly named 'gay-ances' – are teased, as the group try to help members of the public experiencing otherworldly incidents by exploring old haunts, investigating claims of apparitions and staving off demonic possessions.

"We're not just here to give voices to those who are no longer with us," Ken says. "We're here to make the lives of people who are experiencing that better."

The trailer also teases a good dash of humour sprinkled amongst the terror; as Logan says, "I got to come out twice – for being gay and for talking to dead people."

Researcher Roz also adapts The Sixth Sense's most famous quote to fit the brief, whispering, "I hear gay people," as she looks into a night vision camera.

In a statement to People, Stewart – who is seen briefly in the trailer marching alongside a trans flag – revealed how the show came to be.

“It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show. It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time," the former Twilight star said.

Living for the Dead will be available to stream on Hulu on October 18 - though there are currently no details for a UK release.

