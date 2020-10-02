First look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey suits up to get in character as presidential nominee Joe Biden in a teaser for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

The Hollywood star will play the White House hopeful opposite Maya Rudolph, who returns as Mr Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

In a trailer for the long-running sketch show, Carrey dons a grey wig, dark-coloured suit and aviator sunglasses while perfecting Mr Biden’s smile.

Ladies and gentlemen…Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

The teaser also confirmed Alec Baldwin will be returning as President Donald Trump.

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live returns on October 3, with comedian Chris Rock on hosting duties and superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest.

The role of Mr Biden was previously played by Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis.

The next few weeks look certain to provide fertile ground for Saturday Night Live’s writers, as voters in the US prepare for the presidential election on November 3.