First look images released for second series of Back To Life
First look images of Meera Syal and Adrian Edmondson starring in the second series of Back To Life have been released.
The BBC Three comedy, which tells the story of a woman trying to reintegrate with society after a lengthy prison sentence, returns later this month.
The Split’s Syal and The Young Ones star Edmondson will appear alongside Daisy Haggard, who co-wrote the series and also plays the lead.
Edmondson said: “I enjoyed the first series very much indeed, so much so that I wrote Daisy, because we followed each other on Twitter.
“So I sent her a direct message, because I’m very young and modern, and told her how much talent she has.
“She messaged me saying, ‘I’ve written you a part, I wonder if you’d look at it? It’ll be coming from your agent’, and I said ‘I know this is very unprofessional but yes, yes I’m doing it’.
“I hadn’t read it but I knew it was going to be brilliant.”
Good news for fans of dark comedy. Back To Life series two is on BBC iPlayer 31st August. #BackToLife pic.twitter.com/xWwuZhpyOx
— BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 18, 2021
Shane Allen, director of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “The clever and twisted storytelling delves even deeper in this propulsive mystery peppered with playful black humour.
“This is a golden age for UK comedy talent to reach audiences across the world with the BBC kick-starting the journey.”
The new series of Back To Life will air on August 31.