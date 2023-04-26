First look at Guardians star's Mission: Impossible 7 villain

Laurent Viteur - Getty Images

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has released a brand-new image of Pom Klementieff's villainess.

Beloved by Marvel Studios fans for her turn as Mantis across the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and other blockbusters, the star's latest assignment is a different beast altogether.

"She is somebody who, at the start of our story, is partnered with Esai [Morales] and represents this malevolent force that Ethan [Hunt, played by Tom Cruise] is opposed to," director Christopher McQuarrie told Entertainment Weekly.

Paramount

The above still oozes menace, with Klementieff's mysterious (and unquestionably stylish) character brandishing a single teardrop tattoo on her pale cheek.

As for her partner-in-crime, actor Morales has previous after giving us Ozark's calculated Camino del Rio, so you know he'll give Tom Cruise's action hero a run for his money.

Meanwhile, McQuarrie also suggested to the publication that he might find it strange working on just the one mega-movie, after simultaneously co-writing Top Gun: Maverick.

Paramount

He explained: "This has been the most unbelievable adventure and the most unbelievable continuum between, in some state or another, working on Top Gun, Mission 7, and Mission 8, all simultaneously."



"Top Gun is now behind us, and we're in a place where Mission 7 is almost out in theaters, and it's so surreal to think that, in July, I will be working [on] one movie at a time. I don't know what I'm going to do with myself!"

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One currently has a scheduled release date of July 14, 2023. Part Two will follow on June 28, 2024.

