First look at Game of Thrones star as The Artful Dodger in new Dickens adaptation

Disney+ has released a series of first-look images giving fans a glimpse at Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster in The Artful Dodger.

Brodie-Sangster is set to take on the titular role in the new Dickens adaptation which explores the life of the Artful Dodger after the events of Dickens' Oliver Twist.

Set in 1850's Australia, Dodger, who goes by his real name Jack Dawkins, now works as a seemingly respectable surgeon. Unable to shake his knack for crime, the former pickpocket lives a double life.

The show begins when Fagin, who is played by Harry Potter star David Thewlis , turns up looking to entice him back into the criminal world.

Described as "an irreverent follow-up to Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of the famous prince of thieves", Disney said that The Artful Dodger will take viewers "from high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colorful streets".

In the newly released images, Brodie-Sangster can be seen wearing period clothing as he holds a knife in the air.

In one of the snaps, we see Thewlis looking suitably scruffy as Fagin while another image shows Dodger kneeling down as Fagin and The Fosters star Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox look on.

Joining them in the cast are Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Damon Herriman, The Sapphires star Miranda Tapsell, Total Control actor Huw Higginson, Wentworth's Susie Porter, Nautilus star Damien Garvey, The End's Andrea Demetriades, The Secrets She Keeps star Jessica De Gouw, Love Me's Kym Gyngell, Upright's Luke Carroll and Tim Minchin.

Also joining the star-studded cast are newcomers Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jude Hyland, Nicholas Burton, Finn Treacy and Albert Latailakepa.

Currently scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in Australia on November 29, a UK release date is yet to be confirmed (via Radio Times ).



