Take a First Look at the GALLERY DEPT. x ASICS GT-2160

The ASICS GT-2160 is receiving yet another update as GALLERY DEPT. is joining the roster of brands to revitalize the classic silhouette.

Previously known for its dad-core sneakers, ASICS has quickly become one of the most highly coveted brands to collaborate with as Dimes, Above the Clouds and Cecile Bahnsen have all reworked the GT-2160 model in the past. Now, GALLERY DEPT. is offering its take. While the up-close shots only tease at the design, the images reveal a predominantly black and silver mesh composition, arriving with a bold pop of cobalt blue.

A canary yellow insole boasts dual-branding, joining a matching tag that reads, "GALLERY DEPT." A small neon green dot suggests a possibly paint splattered tongue as GALLERY DEPT. founder Josue Thomas went Jackson Pollock mode on a pair of special GEL-LYTE V sneakers.

Release details are currently under wraps, but the GALLERY DEPT. x ASICS GT-2160 will hit shelves later this year on the GALLERY DEPT. webstore with a possible drop on the brand's new Art That Kills platform. Take a sneak peek at the sneakers in the gallery above.