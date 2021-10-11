Your first look at Friday Night Lights EP's new TV show about autistic roommates

The new Amazon series As We See It frames everyday life through a rarely seen lens thanks to Friday Night Lights producer Jason Katims.

In a trio of first-look photos released Monday from the ensemble TV show, Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) play a band of twentysomething roommates — all on the autism spectrum — striving to find work, make friends, fall in love, and navigate the world around them.

As We See It

Ali Goldstein / Amazon Studios Harrison (Albert Rutecki), Jack (Rick Glassman), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) in 'As We See It' on Amazon.

The friends' families (including Joe Mantegna as Jack's father, Lou, and Crazy Rich Asians' Chris Pang as Violet's brother, Van) attempt to help them through their daily experiences, as does their aide, Mandy, played by Mare of Easttown and 13 Reasons Why actress Sosie Bacon.

As We See It

Ali Goldstein / Amazon Studios Sosie Bacon and Chris Pang on Amazon's 'As We See It.'

Despite setbacks and challenges, the series aims to "celebrate triumphs" on the group's "unique journeys towards independence and acceptance," according to the official synopsis.

Katims, who created Roswell and Parenthood in addition to his work as executive producer on Friday Night Lights, serves as As We See It's showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside co-EPs Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern. Prolific director Jesse Peretz (Girls, Nurse Jackie, GLOW) helmed the first episode.

As We See It

Ali Goldstein / Amazon Studios Rick Glassman and Joe Mantegna play father and son in Amazon's 'As We See It.'

As We See It has yet to announce a premiere date, though it's expected to drop in the near future. See the first-look photos from the new TV show above.

