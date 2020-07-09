First look: Ferrari's upgraded F1 front wing

.

Although Leclerc captured second in the race, Ferrari lost 0.9s in qualifying compared to the Monegasque’s pole time last year.

Ferrari, having pioneered the squarer footplate tunnel last year, has reverted to a rounder geometry for this round.

However, this flattens out as the air progresses further back, releasing the rotating airflow produced by the tunnel sooner.

Ferrari has flattened this rear section out further on the new wing, allowing the fin placed on top of the footplate to be larger in size.

The lip at the trailing edge remains the same to trip the airflow upwards and outwards.

There also appears to be detailed changes to the inclination of the front wing elements as Ferrari seeks to overhaul the nervousness of the SF1000 in the slower corners, as seen below.

The new design seems to be a bid to change the way that airflow shifts outwards.

Ferrari will trial its new aero parts in Friday practice to determine whether they are a sufficient step up on the specification of wings used at the start of the season.

