First look at Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge

A first look at Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston in character as Ebenezer Scrooge for the upcoming stage revival of A Christmas Carol has been released.

The star, who portrayed the Ninth Doctor on the BBC sci-fi series, was recently announced to be playing the classic Charles Dickens character at London's Old Vic as part of the new version of Matthew Warchus's production debuting in November.

The Old Vic has now released the first still of the actor as Scrooge, Eccleston donning a big top hat and holding a lantern while wearing a suitably menacing look on his face.

Adapted by Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes), this will be the seventh stage incarnation of Warchus's show following its debut in 2017, with the likes of The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and Vigil's Paterson Joseph among those who previously played Scrooge.

"As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge's psychology," Eccleston previously said of taking on the role.

"As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I'm a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences."

Warchus added: "Jack Thorne's joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind, and heart.

"Already seen by over half a million people globally, this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before.

"This year I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic, and festive joy for audiences old and new."

A Christmas Carol will play at the Old Vic for a seventh time from November 11, 2023 to January 6 2024.

