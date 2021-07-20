First Look: Disney World’s Hall of Presidents Ready to Unveil Joe Biden Animatronic in August

With every new President, the Hall of Presidents in Walt Disney World expands and this year is no exception. The Disney Parks Blog just reported that the attraction is set to unveil its new Joe Biden Animatronic sometime in August; a specific date has yet to be set.

The attraction regularly closes to create a new Presidential figure although this is a rather speedy turnaround for the Hall of Presidents. The Biden figure will recite the Presidential Oath of Office, which the President personally recorded at the White House for the attraction. The table next to the Animatronic will also include items significant to President Biden, from peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware to a pair of Biden’s favorite shades (aviators).

And if you’re curious, the last Animatronic made for the attraction, that of former President Donald Trump, will be placed amongst the other Presidential Animatronics who have served. It’s interesting that the official Disney Parks blog felt the need to include what will happen to the Trump figure specifically, especially considering the controversy in the wake of his election.

In 2016, after the unveiling of his Hall of Presidents figure, rumors swirled that the Walt Disney Company had actually made a Hillary Clinton figure due to confidence in her winning, and that the Trump figure had to be hastily assembled. Disney has never commented on those rumors.

The Hall of Presidents is one of Disney World’s more controversial attractions, with regular discussions on whether the show should be re-imagined or replaced. Disney is certainly not afraid of changing attractions due to optics.

They infamously changed the Pirates of the Caribbean ride several times, transitioning the pirates from men who prey and sell women to wanton gluttons. In 2017, the attraction unveiled a female pirate character named Red, replacing the buxom redheaded woman being sold at auction. The company is also planning to re-theme their Splash Mountain attraction — initially based on the long unavailable 1946 feature “Song of the South” — toward the animated fairy tale “The Princess and the Frog.”

The Hall of Presidents debuted in 1971 at Walt Disney World with President Gerald R. Ford being one of the first sitting presidents included.

