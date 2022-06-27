Your First Look at COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus x Nike's Terminator High Collab

COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus has a new Nike collaboration on the way.

This time around, the duo has reworked the Terminator High silhouette in three different colorways. As captured by HYPEBEAST Japan, the team-up maintains the 1985 silhouette that was last revived in 2014.

Arriving in black, red and blue, the kicks are constructed with a white base on the upper, while the mudguard, overlays and eyestays add a pop of contrast. The asymmterical heels feature CdG and Nike's branding in all-caps, with white laces completing each design.

Take a first look at the upcoming collaboration in the gallery above. Stay tuned as we learn more about the release of the CdG Homme Plus x Nike Terminator High.