The First Look at the Cast of Friends Recreating the Iconic Opening Credits at the Reunion

The HBO Max Friends Reunion Special is one day away, people. And we couldn't BE more excited. During one part of the reunion, the cast will sit down on stage with comedian and late night talk show host James Corden in a way that pays homage to the iconic opening credits.

17 years after the final episode aired, the reunion stage is set to mirror the opening sequence set to the song made famous by the show "I'll Be There For You." The current day cast sits down on the legendary couch in front of the famous fountain to recall memories from the days of filming the hit sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow sit on the beloved Central Perk couch, while David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc sit in adjacent chairs.

Friends Reunion

Courtesy of HBO Max

Friends Fountain

Warner Bros.

Earlier this month, the cast revealed on Good Morning America that filming the reunion proved to be quite emotional for all of them.

"I don't think any of us had any idea how emotional we would be when we walked onto the set," said Cox. 'To see it exactly the way it was, the — literally besides the cookie jar that Lisa took home and the neon coffee thing that Jen took. Besides that, it was exactly the same. And it was so emotional that we just started crying."

Perry added, "Reuniting this cast again — I knew it was gonna be a really seriously emotional experience. And it has been." Well that's because they're each other's lobsters!