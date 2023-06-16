First look at Carrie Fisher's final movie Wonderwell

Robin Marchant - Getty Images

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher appears in the first look at new fairytale movie Wonderwell.

Set for release next Friday (June 23), the film features Fisher's final performance after she passed away at the age of 60 in 2016.

Directed by Vlad Marsavin, Wonderwell is set between Italy and the eponymous fantastical realm, following inquisitive 12-year-old Violet on a spectacular quest that'll transform her life forever.

"Violet (played Kiera Milward) is living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah (Nell Tiger Free). When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana's (Rita Ora) fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photoshoot," the synopsis reads.

"Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Carrie Fisher), who may be the fabled witch of the woods Violet was warned about by Yana's beleaguered stepson, Daniele (Sebastian Croft).

"Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold, but like the transition from childhood to womanhood, it may be a journey of no return."

Ora, international pop superstar and wife of Taika Waititi, said in a statement: "Working alongside Carrie Fisher was one of those experiences that you never forget. I can't wait for the world to see this intriguing and magical world of Wonderwell."

Meanwhile, Marsavin added: "The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie has been as perilous as that of the movie itself.

"From conception to screen it has taken us six years to get to this moment of acquisition and release. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with COVID lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher.

"Now is the perfect time to share her magical on-screen moments as Hazel."

