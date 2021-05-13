First look at Camila Cabello's Cinderella as September release is confirmed

Photo credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic - Getty Images

Camila Cabello looks absolutely magical as Cinderella in the first look images of the new movie.

It was announced earlier this month that Cinderella, directed by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon, would be released on Amazon Prime Video worldwide and we've now got confirmation that it'll be out in September.

The first images from the movie show Cabello's Cinderella and this movie's version of Prince Charming, played by Chambers star Nicholas Galitzine.

Photo credit: Christopher Raphael

Cinderella marks Cabello's movie debut and in this version, Cinderella is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. However, with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she musters the courage to make her dreams come true.

The musical will incorporate covers of classic pop songs from contemporary global artists, as well as original songs by Cabello and Frozen's Idina Menzel, who stars in the movie as Cinderella's evil stepmother Vivian.

Cinderella also stars Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, while James Corden, John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan play the three mice who are transformed into footmen.

Corden also produced the movie through his Fullwell73 company with Leo Pearlman, alongside Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh.

Photo credit: Kerry Brown

"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

"Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.

"We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."

Last year, Porter spoke about his "genderless" and "non-conforming" take on the Fairy Godmother.

Cinderella will be released on Amazon Prime Video in September.

