Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale.

Based on Samuel D. Hunter's 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

In June 2021, Fraser revealed to Newsweek that his role of Charlie required a lot of prosthetics and makeup. "The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome," he explained. "This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy, I haven't seen any of it yet but I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."

Upon the film's announcement in January 2021, Hunter shared his excitement for the adaptation. “Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” he said. “This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw Requiem for a Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

The Whale is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film festival.

Check out the image above and stay tuned for a trailer and a wide release date.

