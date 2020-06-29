First look at Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in biopic 'Respect'

The first trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic movie Respect has landed, giving us our first look at Jennifer Hudson as the soul icon.

It will chart the rise of Franklin from the humble beginnings singing in her father's church choir to becoming the undisputed Queen of Soul.

Helmed by stage director Liesl Tommy, who's directed the likes of Jessica Jones and The Walking Dead, it boasts an all-star cast, with Franklin grappling with her early struggles to make it in the music business.

Jennifer Hudson in Respect (Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM)

Forest Whitaker plays Franklin's father C.L. Franklin (with Skye Dakota Turner as the young Aretha), the baptist minister who became the pastor of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, with Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Franklin's early manager and wheeler-dealer first husband.

Elsewhere, Broadway star Audra McDonald plays Aretha's mother Barbara Siggers Franklin, Queen Latifah is gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, Mary J. Blige is singer Dinah Washington and Marc Maron plays producer Jerry Wexler.

Respect (Credit: Universal/MGM)

The movie is set for release in UK cinemas on 22 January, 2021.