First look at Angelina Jolie as opera legend Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie will play the ill-fated soprano, Maria Callas, who died age 53 - Pablo Marain

Angelina Jolie embodies opera singer Maria Callas in new images for Pablo Larrain’s upcoming biopic on the late star.

Maria will reimagine the singer’s final days in 1970s Paris, exploring the tragic events that led up to the death of one of the world’s most iconic sopranos at 53.

Two images from the film have been released, one of which shows Jolie wearing a wide-sleeved, textured white jumper and rounded brown glasses with her hands to her face. The other features Jolie wearing pearl earrings, winged eyeliner and a wide, flat hat with white lace detailing.

The actress’s costumes in the film are based on original garments worn by Callas and the production consulted animal rights groups including PETA regarding the use of fur, making the decision not to buy new-use animal-based pieces.

Pablo Larrain will direct Maria from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight - Pablo Marain

Chilean filmmaker Larrain, who directed 2016 biopic Jackie, about Jackie Kennedy, and 2021 biopic Spencer, about Diana, Princess of Wales, said of the project: “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steve Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation.”

The film’s script was completed prior to the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) strike and was penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Among the cast members are Australian star Kodi Smit-McPhee, who co-starred in 2022 Oscar-winning film Elvis, and Valeria Golino, who appeared in 2019 historical romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire and 1988 film Rain Man.

The shoot is set to take place over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

Maria is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle company.