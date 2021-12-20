Take a First Look at the Air Jordan Fall 2022 Lineup
Jordan Brand's Fall 2022 lineup has been previewed via zsneakerheadz. Among the 17 styles teased, standouts include an A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2, the return of the AJ14 "Ginger" and an Air Jordan 7 inspired by Afrobeats. Read on to preview the drops.
Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Starfish”
With an orange and white upper that channels the "Reverse Shattered Backboard," Jordan Brand is bringing women an exclusive AJ1 High that will feature a woven textile at the collar and an inlaid Swoosh. Look out for the AJ1 “Starfish” to be released in August.
Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Canyon Purple”
Air Jordan delivers another women’s release for Fall ‘22, a bold AJ4 done in purple suede with speckled mint green accents.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2
AMM and Jumpman will continue their partnership in 2022, following their successful Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 releases. The collaborative model is expected to feature the brand’s signature burgundy hue against Nike’s classic "Sail" white. Expect to see this model roll out in April 2022.
Air Jordan 14 “Ginger”
Last seen in 1999, the AJ14 "Ginger" returns in September 2022. This mid-top differs from the OG low build, but will excite collectors nonetheless.
Air Jordan 12 WMNS “Hyper Royal”
With a look that channels the iconic AJ1 Retro “Royal,” this women’s 12 will hit shelves in July 2022 with a $200 USD price tag.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heirloom”
As expected, Jordan Brand’s fall lineup includes a fair amount of AJ1 silhouettes. This tan and black colorway comes with satin panels, adding a luxurious element to the release.
Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown”
Jumpman pays homage to Georgetown University with an AJ6 in gray with touches of navy blue. A translucent outsole completes this September release.
Air Jordan 5 “Concord”
Similar to the Air Jordan 5 "Retro Grape" released in 2013, this AJ5 features a mostly white makeup with its titular shade on the tongue, midsole and toggle.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Toe”
The Air Jordan 1 has seen many yellow/black iterations such as the “Pollen” colorway released in August 2021 and the “Yellow Toe” Mid that dropped in 2019. Look out for the “Yellow Toe” High OG in August, carrying a $170 USD price tag.
Air Jordan 7 “Citrus”
Last seen in 2006, the Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” is making a much anticipated return this fall. The mostly black model comes with pops of red and gold with the latter also appearing on the shoe’s topstitching.
Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas”
Arriving with a militaristic vibe, this AJ4 comes with a textile upper and bright red-orange laces. The premium pair calls for a higher price tag, clocking in at $210 USD.
Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Grey”
A very slept on silhouette, the Air Jordan 11 Low International Exclusive returns in September 2022. The colorway closely resembles the “Silver Zest” IE released back in 2007.
Air Jordan 13 “French Blue”
A crisp white, gray and “French Blue” AJ13 releases this August. The pair is expected to carry a $200 USD price tag.
Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC”
Jordan Brand pays homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina, with an AJ1 Low. Priced at $130, the sneaker should hit shelves sometime in August.
Air Jordan 7 SE “Afrobeats”
Inspired by Afrobeat music, this AJ7 features a graphic tongue and printed overlays. The mixed prints echo Afrobeat’s blend of West African and funk musical styles.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Grey/White”
Deviating from the slew of vibrant AJ1s, this model takes a minimal approach with a white and gray makeup. Priced at $170, the “Grey/White” Air Jordan 1 is set to release in July 2022.
Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”
The AJ12 returns in July 2022 with a metallic makeover. Based on previous releases, we can expect these to be priced at around $200 USD.