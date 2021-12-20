Take a First Look at the Air Jordan Fall 2022 Lineup

Jordan Brand's Fall 2022 lineup has been previewed via zsneakerheadz. Among the 17 styles teased, standouts include an A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2, the return of the AJ14 "Ginger" and an Air Jordan 7 inspired by Afrobeats. Read on to preview the drops.

With an orange and white upper that channels the "Reverse Shattered Backboard," Jordan Brand is bringing women an exclusive AJ1 High that will feature a woven textile at the collar and an inlaid Swoosh. Look out for the AJ1 “Starfish” to be released in August.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Canyon Purple Green Price Release Date Collaboration

Air Jordan delivers another women’s release for Fall ‘22, a bold AJ4 done in purple suede with speckled mint green accents.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection A Ma Maniere 2 Price Release Date Collaboration

AMM and Jumpman will continue their partnership in 2022, following their successful Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 1 releases. The collaborative model is expected to feature the brand’s signature burgundy hue against Nike’s classic "Sail" white. Expect to see this model roll out in April 2022.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Ginger 14 Price Release Date Collaboration

Last seen in 1999, the AJ14 "Ginger" returns in September 2022. This mid-top differs from the OG low build, but will excite collectors nonetheless.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Hyper Royal Price Black White Release Date Collaboration

With a look that channels the iconic AJ1 Retro “Royal,” this women’s 12 will hit shelves in July 2022 with a $200 USD price tag.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heirloom”

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection High OG 1 Tan Black Satin Price Release Date Collaboration

As expected, Jordan Brand’s fall lineup includes a fair amount of AJ1 silhouettes. This tan and black colorway comes with satin panels, adding a luxurious element to the release.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Georgetown 6 Price Release Date Collaboration

Jumpman pays homage to Georgetown University with an AJ6 in gray with touches of navy blue. A translucent outsole completes this September release.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Concord 5 Price Release Date Collaboration

Similar to the Air Jordan 5 "Retro Grape" released in 2013, this AJ5 features a mostly white makeup with its titular shade on the tongue, midsole and toggle.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Toe”

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Yellow Toe Black White High OG Price Release Date Collaboration

The Air Jordan 1 has seen many yellow/black iterations such as the “Pollen” colorway released in August 2021 and the “Yellow Toe” Mid that dropped in 2019. Look out for the “Yellow Toe” High OG in August, carrying a $170 USD price tag.

Air Jordan 7 “Citrus”

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Citrus 7 Black Yellow Red Price Release Date Collaboration

Last seen in 2006, the Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” is making a much anticipated return this fall. The mostly black model comes with pops of red and gold with the latter also appearing on the shoe’s topstitching.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Olive 4 Price Release Date Collaboration

Arriving with a militaristic vibe, this AJ4 comes with a textile upper and bright red-orange laces. The premium pair calls for a higher price tag, clocking in at $210 USD.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection IE Low Grey Price Release Date Collaboration

A very slept on silhouette, the Air Jordan 11 Low International Exclusive returns in September 2022. The colorway closely resembles the “Silver Zest” IE released back in 2007.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection 13 French Blue Price Release Date Collaboration

A crisp white, gray and “French Blue” AJ13 releases this August. The pair is expected to carry a $200 USD price tag.

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection UNC Low Price Release Date Collaboration

Jordan Brand pays homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina, with an AJ1 Low. Priced at $130, the sneaker should hit shelves sometime in August.

Air Jordan 7 SE “Afrobeats”

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Afrobeats 7 Price Release Date Collaboration

Inspired by Afrobeat music, this AJ7 features a graphic tongue and printed overlays. The mixed prints echo Afrobeat’s blend of West African and funk musical styles.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Grey/White”

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Grey High OG Price Release Date Collaboration

Deviating from the slew of vibrant AJ1s, this model takes a minimal approach with a white and gray makeup. Priced at $170, the “Grey/White” Air Jordan 1 is set to release in July 2022.

Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”

Nike Air Jordan Fall 2022 Collection Stealth 12 Metallic Silver White Price Release Date Collaboration

The AJ12 returns in July 2022 with a metallic makeover. Based on previous releases, we can expect these to be priced at around $200 USD.