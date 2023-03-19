Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"
Tinker Hatfield continues making his mark in the sneaker world as the American designer is updating the Air Jordan 11, introducing a "Cement Grey" low-top style.
The formidable silhouette is doused in an icy grey hue and accented with flashes of white and "University Blue." The mesh upper is painted in a snow-like shade, while the sole boasts a translucent blue tone. The soft plaster grey to which the shoe owes its name, arrives on a patent leather mudguard and trim detailing. Elsewhere, the familiar Jumpman logo appears on the bottom of the sneaker, encased in a pastel blue textured rubber, as well as on the heel and tongue.
Rumored to drop on April 1 for $190 USD, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" will be available on Nike's online store and select retailers.
Take a first look in the gallery above.