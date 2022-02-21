Your First Look at adidas' New Slide Sneaker
adidas is set to add a brand new model to its footwear catalog and sneaker sample collector @woganwodeyang has taken to Instagram to share a first look at the silhouette.
The unnamed pair arrives in a slide-sneaker hybrid that features a blend of TPU with neoprene. Elsewhere, the black footwear style arrives in a slip-on design similar to a mule. The heat-welded adidas logo badges and oversized perforations round off the shoes. Take a closer look at what to expect above and below.
The adidas slide sneaker will reportedly launch sometime next year. Stay tuned while we wait for official details.
