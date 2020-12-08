‘First Londoner’ to get Covid vaccine is George Dyer, 90, in Croydon

(Croydon Health Services NHS Trust/Twitter)

A 90-year-old former butcher is believed to be the first Londoner to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

George Dyer, a hospital volunteer and jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, was given the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust in the south of the capital on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Sky News after receiving his shot, Mr Dyer said he felt “very privileged” to be the first of the city’s nine million residents to be immunised against the disease. “It’s terrific really,” he added.

The 90-year-old told correspondent Ali Fortescue that getting the vaccine made him feel as though “I’m about to be given a new lease of life.”

“I cannot wait to get back out there and make myself useful again.”

Mr Dyer told the broadcaster that although he enjoyed his own company, he was looking forward to being “released” from his home.

“I miss people,” he explained. “Being enclosed in your home you don’t see people.

“Fortunately I’ve got friends who telephone me so I keep in touch. But the mere thought of being able to walk round the shops – it’s lovely.

He added: “I love Christmas time: going round the shops and listening to the music and singing all the goodies.”

He said he was looking forward to being able to hug his loved-ones in the new year after receiving the second booster jab.

However, he also described how he had kept calm and carried on through 2020 despite its challenges.

“You just get on with life, don’t you?” he said.

“You know, I’m very fortunate in that I love music, I love jigsaw puzzles, I like reading, so I’m very fortunate.”

Boris Johnson speaks to Lyn Wheeler as she recieves the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine REUTERS

His comments came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson met some of the other London patients to receive the first doses of the jab.

Speaking at the vaccination centre at Guy’s Hospital, Mr Johson described speaking to Lyn Wheeler, 81, who was the first patient to get the shot at the central London clinic.

“It was very, very exciting just to talk to Lyn about the vaccine that she has just taken,” he said.

“She is 81 and it is really very moving to hear her say she is doing it for Britain, which is exactly right – she is protecting herself but also helping to protect the entire country.”

He urged the public to have faith in the vaccination programme and said that anyone with objections to the jab are “totally wrong”.

The PM added: “To all those who are scared (of getting vaccinated) – don’t be. You have seen Lyn (Wheeler) take it, you have seen people take the vaccine this morning in large numbers.

“There’s nothing to be nervous about.”

He added: “What I would say is that there are those obviously who feel that a vaccine is something they object to politically or for ideological reasons.

“I think they are totally wrong. It’s safe, it’s the right thing to do, it’s good for you and it’s good for the whole country.

“It’s going to take a while.

“I urge people to contain their impatience.”

Mrs Wheeler, from Bromley, said it had been “lovely” to take part in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“It’s all a bit unreal at the moment but it’s lovely to take part in what I feel is very valuable work,” she said.

“We have got to do something, we can’t go on as we are. We can’t continually go around being afraid to go to the shops or being afraid to sit on a bus.”

Mrs Wheeler said she hoped that her having the jab will encourage other people to have it too.

She added: “You have got to realise that life is a bit if a risk and you can’t keep hiding away, you have to stand up and go for things.

“I’m going for it because I feel there’s no other way forward, we can’t keep sitting in our houses.”

