'This is my first lockdown. In college.' A day in the life of the school-lockdown generation

Kelley Benham French, USA TODAY
·9 min read
A police patrol vehicle blocks a road outside Franklin Hall at Indiana University during a manhunt Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
A police patrol vehicle blocks a road outside Franklin Hall at Indiana University during a manhunt Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

The regular school day ended, as so many regular schooldays do in America, with a text alert.

“An armed subject has been reported entering the storm drain off campus,” said the bulletin from Indiana University at 12:29 p.m. Then the next: “Occupants of Franklin Hall should shelter in place.”

It was Tuesday and I was teaching a crime reporting exercise. Proximity, I had just told my news editing class, was one of the lesser news values. It’s important, but you usually don’t emphasize it. Impact, Conflict, those are the biggies.

A student broke the news: “We’re on lockdown.”

We looked at one another. Someone received a texted photo of a man with a rifle. Shooter? Police sniper? I projected it on the screen, where it attained a life-size dimension.

“Do you mind if I lock the door?” a girl asked, so politely. But the door wouldn’t lock without a key, so I led all of them upstairs to my office.

In Franklin Hall – home to the Media School, with its reporting labs and broadcast studio – classes drained. Students and professors wedged themselves into offices only to realize each had a floor-to-ceiling window.

As the last of my students filed into my office, I locked eyes with some stragglers in the hall, who looked puzzled about where to go. I needed to close the door, so I did.

We tilted a desk onto its end and stacked it vertically against the door. We pressed our faces to the window that faced outside, where police were stringing yellow tape. The idyllic little campus creek tumbled into the storm drain opening right outside my window. That’s where he might emerge if they flushed him out. “Should we run for it?” one student asked.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

With nearly 20 people in a small room, the air grew hot and moist. Students checked their group texts for reports of ambulances, of police pointing rifles into the storm drains. They were all texting their mamas, moms and at least one mommy (purple heart).

Some pulled out books to pass the time. One read “The Thursday Murder Club.” Another read “Normal People.”

My husband called. “Take me off speaker,” he said.

“Everyone’s calm,” I told him brightly. He was out of the country, and I didn’t want him to worry.

Then he started to cry. “That’s because they’re so young they don’t know it’s real,” he said. “They don’t know people die this way.”

But they do. They were born after Columbine. Most of them have been doing active shooter drills since kindergarten. Their teachers would turn off the lights and shoo them into corners and under desks as someone rattled the door handle from outside.

They were in high school at the same time as Parkland. Two of them have written obituaries for children killed by gun violence. I knew some of my students were heading outside with cameras and notebooks, and I knew it would not be the last time. One of my students has already covered a mass shooting for the Washington Post.

“This is my first lockdown,” one said. “In college.”

More: Mass killings database reveals trends, details and anguish in every US event since 2006

The lockdown generation

They didn’t talk much, but all of them were texting:

A campus creek tumbles into a storm drain at Indiana University. But one one day, police were searching for an armed man inside the drain.
A campus creek tumbles into a storm drain at Indiana University. But one one day, police were searching for an armed man inside the drain.

“I’m shaking”

“I’m shaking for u”

“Literally praying”

Outside my door, my colleague Chad Carrothers was throwing together an assignment for his class: BREAKING NEWS PRACTICE: FRANKLIN HALL MAYHEM!

I remembered a USA TODAY column I’d been saving for, what? The right occasion?

I called it up and read from it, and everyone went quiet.

Report what we know. Confirm. Write it up.

Post the story. Send the alert.

Divide into teams. Victims. Shooter. Community. Gun. Investigation…

This is how we cover a mass shooting. 

They crouched on the floor, laptops open, waiting for something to happen, texts and rumors coming and going. It was a guy with an AR, a guy with a crowbar, a guy with a boxcutter, a guy with an ax, a guy in shorts, a guy with a white shirt, a guy with no shirt, a white guy, a homeless guy.

“I’m sitting here trying to write … on the Ukrainian famine and thinking in the back of my mind what’s the most convincing way to play dead?”

“Should I work? Or monitor the armed man situation 2 blocks from me?”

Closest to the door was Tom Malki, an international student from Paris. His American classmates explained lockdowns to him.

“I didn’t know people would be so chill about it when it happened,” he told me. “I knew at some point it could be part of the cultural experience.”

He was Instagramming the entire thing in French for his friends back home.

Officers search the drainage system in Bloomington, Indiana, on Sept. 20, 2022.
Officers search the drainage system in Bloomington, Indiana, on Sept. 20, 2022.

We had studied disaster coverage just last week, for Sept. 11. In John Hersey’s landmark 1946 magazine article “Hiroshima,” in coverage of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, in the masterful narratives of 9-11, characters lived or died because they turned left or right, because they were early or late, because they went downstairs or up.

In Franklin Hall, an evacuation was ordered, into the glassy lobby, past the low-slung chairs with geometric, stain-concealing upholstery. One girl was staring at her phone so hard she walked into a glass wall. Once out in the 90-degree heat, they dispersed in confusion.

The storm drain search seemed to coalesce in downtown Bloomington, less than a mile away. Police said they were searching for a man believed to be armed with a rifle who had threatened to shoot. He was wanted on outstanding warrants. “There have been no shots fired in this incident,” they said in a statement.

More: In Uvalde, moments of silence, yet so much left to say

More: For Texas DPS chief, questions about Uvalde are looming

The lockdown wasn't over

I took the long way to my car and went to pick up my daughter. Downtown, police strolled the sidewalks in full tactical gear, Army-green helmets and rifles with scopes. I’d been calm all day, but now the police presence increased the closer I got to her downtown elementary school. Flashing lights everywhere. TV news trucks. Police on foot. Police in cars.

I thought of her now, 11 years old, in her class of third, fourth and fifth graders. Uvalde.

Changing Greek life: I wrote about my experience with a Greek life date tradition. The responses gave me hope.

Last week, my students and I sat in a circle in the woods on campus and talked about whether it’s ever appropriate, or necessary, to show graphic images of violence to spur change. I had read about the small bodies of those Texas children, unrecognizable, in pieces. I had shown my students images of assassinations, of a child running naked from napalm, of an immigrant child washed ashore, of Emmett Till in his casket. They seemed to agree that the world needed to see these things sometimes, because otherwise it doesn’t feel real.

When I got to my daughter’s school, stun grenades were going off in the storm drain.  BOOM. Smoke was rising in the air. Car-line was blocked by six police cars. It was all happening right there.

My twin died by suicide: I’ve been too ashamed to talk about it – until now.

I sat in my car, down the block, unable to do anything but watch my phone. I remembered my daughter from that morning. She had crawled into bed with me, devastated that the tooth fairy had not come. I’d fallen asleep and forgotten about the tooth under her pillow.

“I think it’s because I didn’t brush my teeth last night,” she had said. I had debated telling her the truth: that there is no magic, there's just love.

After reports of an armed man in the storm drains, a police search took over Bloomington, Indiana, Sept. 20, 2022.
After reports of an armed man in the storm drains, a police search took over Bloomington, Indiana, Sept. 20, 2022.

BOOM. IU announced that Franklin Hall was closed for the rest of the day, and university police were tweeting that the evacuation had been a precaution, that the campus community was safe. I left my car in a loading zone and headed for my daughter’s school on foot.

BOOM. The school had been under lockdown for more than four hours. Staff escorted kids to the bathroom and delivered lunch to the classrooms.

BOOM. Now the kids were being diverted out the back door.

BOOM. A father lifted his daughter into his arms.

BOOM. The kids only knew that someone felt unsafe nearby, and the police were helping. They’d watched Sing 2 and played games. Best day ever, some said.

BOOM. Another dad, leaning on a bicycle, wrapped his free arm around his daughter and turned his face to hide the tears.

"I thought today was going to be more regular than it was,” one child said. “Maybe tomorrow?"

When my daughter came outside, she was dumbstruck, blinking in the sun. She’d never combed her hair that morning.

The teachers had kept everyone distracted, she told me, but one student had said a gunman might try to get inside, and a third-grader in math group started to cry. My daughter had worried about her friends on the first floor and her little sisters in preschool lockdown across town.

“What if I die on my birthday?” one girl had asked my daughter. She was 9.

I showed my daughter the firefighters, standing by their big trucks. We walked past a policewoman who managed a smile for each child who passed. I showed her the journalists, who make sure people have the information they need to stay safe. I told her that sometimes, when people get scared, they spread rumors that turn out to be wrong.

“Nothing has actually happened,” I told her.

By news standards, not much had. No shots fired. Nobody hurt. They caught the guy before dinner, wearing an empty holster, and continued searching for a gun. A student texted me a photo of the arrest. Just another routine lockdown in middle America.

My mom called from her memory care facility and asked me to bring her some Polygrip. She’d missed the whole thing.

I grabbed my daughter’s hand. Her fingers were so cold and so small.

Proximity, I will tell my students when I see them next, is sometimes the only thing that matters.

IU Media School students Madelyn Armet, Olivia Franklin, Haley Miller, Mary Claire Molloy, Nina Neumann, Megan Pratt and Sammi Bilitz contributed to this story.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: My Indiana University class went on lockdown. So did my daughter's school

Latest Stories

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe