First list of North Huron Museum artifacts to be deaccessioned approved

NORTH HURON – Community Engagement Coordinator Denise Lockie presented a report from the North Huron Museum Deaccessioning Project to North Huron council on July 5, outlining the artifacts and archival materials that have been evaluated during the process to date.

These artifacts will be disposed of per the deaccessioning policy approved by the council on June 5.

There are 132 items on the first list, including over a dozen Alice Munro novels – some signed by the local celebrity author – as well as others part of extensive private collections that include newspaper clippings, paintings and other memorabilia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One interesting artifact, named ‘hat’ in the list, provided a much more interesting story.

“Alice Munro’s granddaughter bought and gave this hat for Alice to wear at the opening of the Alice Munro Garden in Wingham; label inside; original custom from lilliput hats in Toronto, Canada.”

Other items on the list include several local family historical items, like a VHS tape called “Wingham Memories” by John Schedler from home memories, 1947-48.

Most remaining items on the list were cameras, camera boxes and other media-type artifacts like manuals, projectors and a film processing tank.

Lockie’s report said, “According to the North Huron Museum Deaccessioning Policy, staff are to record and deaccession artifacts due to the institution’s closure. As per the Deaccessioning Policy, deaccessioned artifacts are to be disposed of in the following manner:

- offered as a gift or private sale to other public museums or similar public institutions;

- in the event that the artifact is not disposed of to the Canadian museum community, it may be deaccessioned through public sale. All monies obtained through the sale of deaccessioned objects will be directed to where the (municipality/township/community engagement coordinator and CAO deems appropriate); or directed towards other heritage projects in North Huron/Huron County;

- repatriation to the indigenous groups or originating community the object belongs to;

- as a final option at the end of the deaccessioning project, the museum object and/or archival material will undergo intentional destruction before two witnesses by designated museum personnel or disposed of in a fashion which ensures it cannot be reconstructed in any way.

“The manner of disposal shall be in the best interest of the North Huron Museum (NHM), the public it serves, and the public trust placed in the NHM. Except in the case of accidental loss or destruction, every effort will be made to ensure that the deaccessioned museum objects and archival materials remain in the public domain,” states the report.

Council approved the first list and authorized staff to continue with the deaccessioning process to compile the next list.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times