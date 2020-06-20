The First LGBTQ+ Virtual Reality Channel Launches in Time for Pride

Click here to read the full article.

Revry, the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable network, has teamed up with live streaming platform Littlstar to debut the first ever VR streaming channel for the queer community during this season of Pride.

Via the new Revry platform — available to experience on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, iOS, and Android TV — viewers can interface with one another remotely in virtual reality. Or, if there is no VR headset available, they can livestream it directly to their TV via PlayStation 4. The news comes as Revry continues to expand its distribution across virtual cable and OTT both in the United States and internationally. The Revry channel will be one way to experience Pride events during a month where most have been otherwise canceled or postponed.

One of the first major virtual reality events set for the Revry channel is the livestream of this year’s Global Pride 2020, a quarantine-friendly virtual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community featuring musical and other artistic performances, as well as conversations from activists and campaigners, and addresses from public figures. The event kicks off on June 27 and continues through the weekend.

More than 500 Pride organizations around the world have submitted content for Global Pride, which will include messages from former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as well as artists Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, Kesha, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, and Todrick Hall, among many more. Speakers will also include Pussycat Dolls, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Stephen Fry, Leslie Jordan, and Joanna Lumley.

The event arrives on the heels of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace.

