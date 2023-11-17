First Las Vegas GP practice abandoned in farce after broken manhole cover damages Ferrari

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari has to be lifted off the Las Vegas Strip after hitting a manhole cover in first practice - AP Photo/Nick Didlick

Formula One’s £500 million race in Las Vegas got off to the most embarrassing start possible as first practice was called off after just eight minutes due to a loose manhole cover, with one team principal calling the farcical incident “unacceptable”.

Fans, many of whom had paid thousands of dollars to be there, were disappointed when the session was halted following only a handful of laps after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz stopped on track on the Strip.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was incandescent, saying it was “unacceptable” for Formula One to experience such issues on the opening night of such an important race, and adding there was no way Sainz would be appearing in FP2 – assuming it goes ahead – as they would now need to change the Spaniard’s chassis.

“It’s just unacceptable for F1,” Vasseur said, refusing to answer any more questions about the event itself and how important it is for the sport. “I’m not sure it’s the topic for me today,” he said. “We f----- up the session for Carlos and we won’t be part of FP2 for sure because we have to change the chassis.” Vasseur added that the incident would cost his team a fortune.

Debris from the Ferrari's broken chassis was recovered from the track - Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon also hit the loose cover, with his team reporting they would also have to change the chassis entirely due to damage.

The FIA, Formula One’s governing body, said it would need to check all manhole covers around the circuit before making a decision on FP2. Second practice was due to start at midnight local time (8am GMT).

A spokesperson said: “Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers, which will take some time.

“We will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule.”

There were already embarrassed faces at Formula One with grandstands around the Las Vegas circuit largely empty for the first session of the weekend, which started at 8.30pm local time (4.30am UK time).

Formula One is promoting the Las Vegas race itself, having invested £500m of its own money to make this race happen.

Ticket and hotel prices for the first F1 grand prix in Las Vegas in over 40 years are eye-watering, with some hospitality passes costing over $150,000 for the race weekend.

It is not the first time a drain cover has caused problems on an F1 track, with first practice at the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix also cancelled after George Russell’s Williams hit a drain cover and was badly damaged. The same thing happened in Monaco in 2016.

The Las Vegas circuit had been signed off following a high-speed test at around 2am on Wednesday. But as Williams team principal James Vowles pointed out, the downforce, and therefore “suction”, generated by a Formula One car, is on another level.

A joint statement from F1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers read: “After inspection by Formula 1 and the FIA, a single water valve cover on the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit failed during the first practice session. The FIA, F1 and local circuit engineering teams are actively working to review and address the issue.

“We will provide an update on the race schedule as soon as possible. During this review period, all tickets, food and beverage and entertainment options will continue to be honoured, and we remain focused on providing our patrons with a great experience.

“We appreciate the collaboration of the relevant event operations staff to ensure a safe and orderly egress of patrons if they choose to leave.”

McLaren team principal Zak Brown and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff both defended the promoter, with Brown dismissing any suggestion that “corners were cut”.

“It would be unfair to say corners were cut,” the American said. “It’s an unfortunate incident. Somehow they got it wrong. For now they just need to focus on fixing it. But they’ve spared no expense on the entire event.”

Wolff, meanwhile, briefly lost his cool after a journalist asked how much of a “black eye” this was for the sport given what is at stake.

“That is not a black eye,” he said. “This is nothing. This is Thursday night. It’s completely ridiculous. How can you even dare to talk back about an event that sets new standards for everything? Then you’re talking about a fucking manhole cover? Liberty [Media, Formula One’s owners] have done an awesome job. But talking here about a black eye for a sport on Thursday evening? No one watches practice in Europe at this time anyway.”