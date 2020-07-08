First Lady Melania Trump's Friend & Former Adviser Writes 'Explosive' Memoir: Melania and Me

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are — once again — being written about by a former member of their circle.

On Monday, the news broke that longtime friend and former first lady adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff will release a tell-all memoir, Melania and Me, on Sept. 1, according to Vanity Fair.

The book will reportedly detail Winston Wolkoff's years-long friendship with Mrs. Trump, 50, as well as her time on the inauguration committee and in the White House before she was effectively ousted.

"A revealing and explosive portrayal of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's fifteen-year friendship with Melania Trump and observations of the most chaotic White House in history," reads the book's description on its Google Books landing page.

The publishing news comes at the same time that the Trump family and the White House have fruitlessly fought two other unflattering portrayals: former National Security Advisor John Bolton's account of his time in the administration, which was published in late June, and the president's niece Mary Trump's memoir, Too Much and Never Enough, which will be released on Tuesday.

Of the three, Winston Wolkoff's book purports to provide the most insight into the often-inscrutable first lady.

"In her memoir, Winston Wolkoff chronicles her journey from their friendship that started in New York to her role as the First Lady’s trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington, being an advocate for children’s and women’s causes," reads the book description, according to Vanity Fair.

Previous behind-the-scenes accounts and Trump biographies have been roundly dismissed as fiction by the White House, even when they contain new reporting or corroborating sources.

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (left) and First Lady Melania Trump

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty From left: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

A socialite and friend of Mrs. Trump's from her days in New York, Winston Wolkoff became mired in negative headlines starting in 2018, with reports she made too much money from helping organize the inaugural events.

President Trump's inaugural committee raised a historic $107 million — of which a firm Winston Wolkoff incorporated, WIS Media Partners, received approximately $26 million.

The White House subsequently claimed that Winston Wolkoff, who served as a confidante and adviser to Mrs. Trump in the East Wing, was ousted, according to The New York Times.

But she denied being fired.

"Was I fired? No," she told the paper in a statement in 2019, a year after she left the administration. "Did I personally receive $26 million or $1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes."

Separately, the first lady's spokeswoman has said she "had no knowledge of how funds were spent” in connection with the inaugural committee, according to the Times.

Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman reportedly said in 2019 that Winston Wolkoff's East Wing role was unpaid.